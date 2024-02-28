Mumbai City are second in the Indian Super League points table and next face FC Goa this evening at home. The Islanders have managed 31 points from 15 games, just one short of league leaders Odisha. Another win and they will go top of the points table albeit temporarily. The team heads into the contest on the back of three victories and four in their last five. They brushed aside Chennaiyin with relative ease in their last game. For Opponents Goa, the story has been a bit different of late. They have lost thrice on the bounce and gave away a two-nil lead against Kerala in the last match. They will need to reverse their dip in form to avoid falling out of the play-offs race. ISL 2023–24: Nandhakumar Sekar Scores As East Bengal Wins 1–0 Over Chennaiyin FC.

Bipin Singh Thounaojam was the star of the show for Mumbai City FC in their win over Chennaiyin in the last match. He came off the bench to score two late goals and it will be interesting to see if he is rewarded with a start here. Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte are pacey wingers and should slot in behind striker Iker Guarrotxena. Yoell van Nieff is the key enforcer in midfield for the home team.

Arshdeep Singh in goal for FC Goa made some key mistakes in the last match and the youngster will need to improve significantly. Defenders Odei Onaindia and Nim Dorjee Tamang too looked out of sorts when put under pressure by Kerala in the second half and it will be interesting to see if the Goa management makes some changes here.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Tiem and Venue)

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Punjab FC Register a Comfortable Victory Over Hyderabad FC in ISL 2023–24.

Where To Watch the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 Football match Live on Television?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mumbai are on cloud nine as things stand and they should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2024 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).