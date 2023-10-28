Mumbai City FC will be looking to continue their winning ways in the 2023/24 edition of the Indian Super League when they host Hyderabad FC in the latest round of fixtures. In the first home game of the season for the Islanders, Des Buckingham's team defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1 thanks to goals from Jorge Pereyra Díaz and Apuia. The team's dramatic victory allowed them to take all three points. However, Mumbai City FC suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat against their AFC Champions League opponents Al-Hilal. Hyderabad FC is a team in transition following the summertime departure of Manolo Marquez and the appointment of Conor Nestor as manager. The Nizams are yet to win in the 2023–24 ISL, having dropped their first three games. They enter tonight's match fresh off a 1-0 loss to Chennaiyin FC at home. Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 PM IST. ISL 2023-24 Points Table Updated Live: NorthEast United Climbs to Third Place With Win Over Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa Retains Top Spot

Apuia will be the main man who will look to control the midfield again and look for goals. Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz will lead the attacking line up. Tiri will have a big responsibility to take care of the defensive line as their defensive midfielder Yoell Van Nieff is suspended for three games. Phurba Tempa will again have to step in as the custodian.

Hyderabad FC will keep their faith in Petteri Pennanen to provide balance and stability to the midfield line. Joao Victor played well against Chennaiyin FC and will be looking to continue the same form. Aaren D'Silva and Joseph Knowles will look to collaborate at the front line. Oswald Alanis and Nikhil Poojary will be the main men of the backline. Gurmeet Singh will take the responsibility of protecting the goal.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time, and Venue)

Mumbai City FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, October 27. The MCFC vs HFC match in the ISL will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India and it will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF Disciplinary Committee Chairperson Vaibhav Gaggar Elected As AFC Appeal Committee Member

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match. Sports18 1 SD/HD channels will also provide live telecast of this match on the TV sets of fans. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

Jio Cinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match internationally. This game will favour Mumbai City FC. However, both sides will create plenty of chances in the contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).