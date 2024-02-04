Mumbai City hosts Jamshedpur FC in a crunch Indian Super League tie, with the hosts looking to give their title credentials a major push. The Islanders have managed 22 points from 11 games and currently trail league leaders FC Goa by five points. Before the break, the team managed two wins in their last five league matches and they need a series of wins in the second half of the campaign to gain some momentum. Opponents Jamshedpur have been poor so far with a paltry 10 points. Having managed just a solitary win in the recent past, the team has a lot of scope for improvement. Mumbai City versus Jamshedpur FC will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC Share Points Following 2–2 Draw in Kolkata Derby.

Ikker Guarrotxena and Alberto Nogueira are likely to make their first appearance for Mumbai City FC in this game. Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Gurkirat Singh received red cards against Odisha FC but they are fit and available for this game. Lallianzuala Chhangte is one of India’s premier wingers and he will play a key role in the attack for the home side. Phurba Lachenpa will be the custodian in goal.

Daniel Chima Chukwu will shoulder the bulk of the attacking responsibility for the game in the attacking third. He will have Imran Khan and Len Doungel for company and the duo will look to create chances from out wide. Jeremy Manzorro is the key man in midfield for the visitors with his ability to provide precision passes. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Take on Revamped Jamshedpur FC.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mumbai City FC will go up against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Sunday, February 4. The Indian Super League match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC FC ISL 2023-24 Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24. The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available for live telecast on Sports18 Khel (Hindi), Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 3 SD (English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali), VH1 SD & HD (English), News18 Malayalam (Malayalam commentary, only for select games) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). For Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match live streaming. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch live action of this match. For watching the live streaming internationally, OneFootball is the place to platform to use. Mumbai City are a quality side, particularly in their own backyard. Expect them to secure an easy 2-0 win here.

