Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of JFC vs MBSG Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online

Mumbai City are 5th in the 2023/24 edition of the Indian Super League with two wins and two draws so far. They face newly promoted Punjab FC at home next where a win will help them gain some much-needed momentum in the play-offs race. The Islanders heads into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, which was not a bad result considering they played majority of the game down to ten men. Opponents Punjab FC have struggled adapting to the league with three defeats in five games to their name already. Mumbai City FC versus Punjab FC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:00 PM IST. Indian Football Team’s Asian Games 2023 Performance Earns Satisfactory Review From AIFF’s Technical Committee.

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa is suspended for the tie following his dismissal against Hyderabad in the last game. Lallianzuala Chhangte is the key player going forward for the team and his link-up play with Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who is leading the attack, will have a bearing on the outcome of the contest. Tiri in the backline will need to the attackers at bay while also setting off attacks from the back.

Melroy Melwin Assisi was sent-off against Chennai and he will not be part of the matchday squad for Punjab. Krishananda Singh came off the bench to score in the last game and he will be pushing for a start here. The main concern for Punjab is that they have been conceding a lot of avoidable goals and this is where they need to improve.

Mumbai City FC will host Punjab FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, November 2. The MCFC vs PFC match in the ISL will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, India and it will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF-CAFA MoU Opens Path for Indian Football Team Participation in Central Asian Tournaments.

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC match. Sports18 1/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match Internationally. Mumbai City to score a few goals in this game and win the game with little difficulty.

