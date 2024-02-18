Mumbai City FC will be looking to stay strong in the race for the playoffs of this season’s Indian Super League with a win over Bengaluru FC at home. The Islanders are fifth in the points table with 25 points from 13 games. They head into this game on the back of an important win over East Bengal, which ended their two-game losing streak. Opponents Bengaluru though have not had the best of campaign so far. They languish at 10th in the table, winning just twice in their last five attempts. Their precarious position does not bode well with the history of the club as it has always fought for the titles. Mumbai City FC versus Bengaluru FC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Iker Guarrotxena was drafted in the starting eleven by Mumbai City FC in the last game and he repaid the faith shown in him by scoring the winner. Jayesh Rane and Alberto Noguera will venture forward from midfield, in order to support the attack. Lallianzuala Chhangte will have to drop deep at times to help support his defence with Bengaluru boasting of good attacking players out wide.

Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi Narayanan make up the two-man forward line for Bengaluru with Ryan Williams playing as the attacking midfielder. Suresh Singh Wangjam scored in the last match for the visitors and he will be eager to continue his good run. Harsh Patre should sit deep and shield the backline. India Drop Fifteen Places to 117th in FIFA Rankings After Poor Performance in AFC Asian Cup 2024, Worst in Seven Years.

When Is Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Mumbai City are set to go up against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 18. The MCFC vs BFC match is slated to be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD, Sports18 SD/HD channels (English Commentary), Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC contest. For MCFC vs BFC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Mumbai City at home are a dangerous team that attacks at will. They should find a way to secure all three points from this game.

