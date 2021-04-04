After their FA Cup exit at the hands of Leicester City, Manchester United will look get back to winning again when they host Brighton in their next Premier League fixture. Despite their FA Cup disappointment, United are better placed in the Premier League although chances of lifting the league title are long gone with Manchester City 17 points ahead having played two more matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches while Brighton are only six points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the MUN vs BHA match should scroll down for all details. SEE RED: Manchester United Launch New Campaign in Fight Against Racism and Discrimination.

Brighton beat relegation-battling Newcastle United 3-0 in their most recent league fixture before the international break. They are on a two-match winning streak having also defeated Southampton. They are chasing three consecutive wins in the league for the first time since October 2018. But Graham Potter’s side have lost each of their last five meetings against United in all competitions and have never won at Old Trafford. The home have a number of injury concerns with Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof out while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are doubtful. Paul Pogba Transfer News Update: Manchester United Could Lose World Cup-Winning Midfielder This Summer.

Manchester United vs Brighton, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Lewis Dunk (BHA) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA), Leandro Trossard (BHA) and Yves Bissouma (BHA), Neal Maupay (BHA), Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Marcus Rashford (MUN) should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy playing XI while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be picked as the vice-captain for the Manchester United vs Brighton match.

