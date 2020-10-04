Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture at Old Trafford on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). Both sides have won and lost one each but Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have played a game more. They drew against Newcastle United in their last league game with Eric Dier conceding a penalty after an unlucky handball. United, in contrast, score through a penalty to beat an inspired Brighton for their first win the Premier League this season. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for MUN vs TOT match should scroll down all information. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Set to Sign Ex-PSG Striker on Short-Term Deal.

Tottenham Hotspur could be without Heung-Min Son, who picked a hamstring injury against Newcastle, for this clash while midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso is also a doubt after a knock in the Europa League. Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius will not be part of this match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other, has no new injury concerns with centre-backs Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones still out with long-term injuries.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (TOT) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this team.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Matt Doherty (TOT) and Eric Bailey (MUN) should be picked as the defenders for this fantasy side.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Giovanni Lo Celso (TOT), Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) and Tanguy Ndombele (TOT) can be made the midfielders.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Harry Kane (TOT), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) will be the forwards.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Hugo Lloris (TOT), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Matt Doherty (TOT), Eric Bailey (MUN), Giovanni Lo Celso (TOT), Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Harry Kane (TOT), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN).

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be appointed as the captain of this fantasy team while Harry Kane (TOT) should be made the vice-captain.

