Manchester United will eye a place in the FA Cup 2020-21 quarter-finals when they host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round. Manchester United vs West Ham match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on February 09 (Tuesday). United were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Everton despite leading by two goals at half-time in their last Premier League match while played a goalless draw at Fulham. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the MUN vs WHU clash should scroll down for all details. Manchester United vs West Ham United, FA Cup 2020–21 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch MUN vs WHU Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

West Ham are winless in their last 15 visits to Old Trafford since 1-0 in the Premier League in May 2007. They also haven’t won any of their last eight FA Cup clashes against Premier League opponents since beating Manchester City 2-1 in 2006. United, on the other, have won each of their last eight home fixtures in the FA Cup. Mike Dean Will Miss Out on Upcoming Premier League Games Following Death Threats: Reports.

Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Dean Henderson (MUN) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Cresswell (WHU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) and Alex Telles (MUN) will be the three defenders in this team.

Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Declan Rice (WHU), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Tomas Soucek (WHU) and Pablo Fornals (WHU) will be selected as the four midfielders.

Manchester United vs West Ham, FA Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edinson Cavani (MUN), Andriy Yarmolenko (WHU) and Mason Greenwood (MUN) will be three forwards.

