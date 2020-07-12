Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: AC Milan will eye a third straight win over teams placed above them when they visit Napoli in Serie A 2019-20 on Sunday. Stefano Pioli’s side have thrashed Lazio 3-0 and came back from 0-2 down to beat Juventus 4-2 in their last two Serie A fixtures. They are unbeaten in their last five games, four of which they have won and drawn 2-2- against SPAL. Napoli also have won four since the season restarted and have lost 0-2 to Atalanta while Milan are unbeaten since season resumption last month. Napoli vs AC Milan Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20.

AC Milan are ranked seventh in the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 49 points from 31 matches while Napoli are a rank above them with two more points from the same number of games. Napoli have also won seven of their last eight games. Both teams are already virtually out of the race for Champions League berths and are fighting for a Europa League spot.

When is Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Napoli vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples. The match will take place on July 13, 2020 (Sunday Night) and is scheduled to start at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live telecast of Napoli vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. Fans can follow the game live on Sony Ten 2 & HD and Sony Six channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Napoli vs AC Milan match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Serie A 2019-20 clash for its online fans in India.

