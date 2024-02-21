FC Barcelona will feel the UEFA Champions League is their best bet to win a trophy in a season that has been largely uninspiring. They are third in the La Liga and do not look like catching leaders Real Madrid. They have won three out of their last four domestic games which is a positive heading into their Champions League round of 16 clash with Napoli. The first leg will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples. The hosts are struggling at 9th in the Italian Serie A and this has led to the sacking of Walter Mazzarri with Francesco Calzona coming in as his replacement. The former Slovakia boss knows the enormous task he has on his hands in his very first game. Napoli versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Francesco Calzona Takes Over an Impossible Task at Napoli of Facing Barcelona in UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen will lead the attack for the home side with Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for company in the attacking third as wingers. Stanislav Lobotka, Jens Cajuste, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa make up the midfield three and the trio must try and wrestle control of the game from Barcelona. Giovanni Simeone is an interesting option from the bench if the home side seeks late goals.

Ferran Torres, Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, and Gavi are all ruled out for Barcelona. Vitor Roque gets a game for the visitors on the wings and he will be in the company of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the forward line. Pedri slots in midfield, pairing up with Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan. Inter Milan 1–0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Marko Arnautovic Shines As Nerazzurri's Get Ahead in Round of 16 First Leg.

When is Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Napoli and Barcelona are set to clash in the round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 22. The UCL round of 16 first leg will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Napoli vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between Porto vs Arsenal on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels in India. For Napoli vs Barcelona live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Porto vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Porto vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Barcelona may have had their troubles this campaign but they have enough quality about them to win this tie.

