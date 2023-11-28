Mumbai City FC is not in the form that they hoped for at the start of the season. Even though Mumbai won the 2022-23 ISL, they are not looking as sharp as they looked last season. Mumbai City FC has played four games for the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season and hasn't been able to win a single game of the tournament. In the last match of ACL 2023-24 Mumbai City FC faced Al-Hilal and lost to them by a 2-0 scoreline. There was an issue in the team coordination for Mumbai City FC as they only had 21 percent of the possession for the whole game. Even the defender Mehtab Singh got a red card which means he will miss today's game for Mumbai City FC. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty Despite Awarded Spotkick During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis ACL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video)

The Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran has lost three games of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 and has only managed to win a single game out of the four matches. In their last encounter of the ACL 2023-24 Nassaji Mazandaran won the game against Mumbai City FC by 2-0. In the previous encounter, Mumbai did manage to have the majority of the position but the defense had some issues due to which Nassaji Mazandaran scored two goals to attain the victory.

When Is Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match will be played on Tuesday, November 29. Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran will host this Group D match at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 1 SD/HD.

Is Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Nassaji Mazandaran vs Mumbai City FC, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. The teams have now met on four occasions in the competition, and the Saudi side holds a slight edge with two wins.

