Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina while he was still playing for PSG. The title came of the FIFA World Cup champion came after much wait for Lionel Messi as he lead the Argentina team to glory by defeating France in the final. Kylian Mbappe, his then teammate was playing for France in the final and scored a hat-trick to help his team equalize thrice and took the game to penalty shootout. But it was not to be for France as they had to settle with the runners-up trophy and it was Lionel Messi-led Argentina who lifted the title. Upon return to PSG, Lionel Messi was not allowed to celebrate with the trophy at Parc de Princes, PSG's home ground. in a recent interview PSG CEO Nasser-al-Khelaifi revealed why it happened. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Among Players Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World XI 2023.

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 but was not allowed to parade the trophy on the Parc des Princes pitch after his return to France, seemingly due to a fear of a backlash from fans. During an interview with RMC TV, Al-Khelaifi said: "For me, like I said, if anyone talks about the fact that we didn't celebrate him enough after he won the World Cup, we're in France and he won against Kylian. We are a French club. I don't want the whole stadium to be against him either. I think we have to respect that." Argentina to Retire Lionel Messi's Jersey Number 10 Once Star Footballer Announces Retirement From National Team.

Messi's time in PSG came to an end on a sour note. Since his move from Barcelona to PSG, he struggled to adapt in Paris and he faced difficult situations pretty often with the team's performance dipping as well. He did not enjoy a great understanding with most of his teammates and the fanbase never accepted him as their own. He was even booed by the fans at Parc des Princes when he played his last match in PSG. Messi completed a move to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami and is currently preparing for his second season at the Miami based club in USA.

