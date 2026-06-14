Netherlands vs Japan Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage kicks off for the Netherlands and Japan with a fascinating clash in Group F. Set to take place on Monday, June 15, at 1:30 AM IST, this encounter at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, US, promises to be a tactical battle between two contrasting yet effective styles of play. While the Netherlands enter as favourites, Japan's recent form suggests they are more than capable of causing an upset. Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands.

Match Details

Detail Information Teams Netherlands vs Japan Stage Group Stage Group Group F Kick-off (IST) Mon, June 15, 1:30 AM IST Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

The Netherlands have shown solid form leading into the tournament, securing three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five matches. They boast a strong attacking presence and a generally robust defence, conceding an average of 0.8 goals per game. Japan, on the other hand, arrives in stellar form, with six consecutive victories and a remarkable run of five clean sheets in a row. Their route to the World Cup saw them achieve an impressive 13-2-1 record, scoring 54 goals and conceding just three.

Historically, the Netherlands hold the advantage, having won two of their three previous encounters against Japan, with one match ending in a draw. Their most notable meeting was a 1-0 victory for the Dutch in the 2010 FIFA World Cup group stage.

Team News and Expected Lineups

Netherlands Expected XI (4-2-3-1):

Ronald Koeman's side is expected to line up in a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation. Bart Verbruggen is the first-choice goalkeeper, but a hip injury he sustained in a friendly against Uzbekistan makes him day-to-day, with Mark Flekken on standby, though Verbruggen has rejoined group training as of Friday, June 13. The defence will likely feature Denzel Dumfries, captain Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven. In midfield, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to anchor, with Tijjani Reijnders playing a more advanced role. Upfront, Donyell Malen, Cody Gakpo, and Memphis Depay are poised to lead the attack, though Malen's exceptional recent form could see him preferred in a central role. Jurrien Timber is out due to a persistent groin injury, having been officially ruled out of the World Cup.

Japan Expected XI (3-4-2-1):

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan is set to deploy a 3-4-2-1 system, known for its aggressive pressing and technical play. Zion Suzuki will start in goal. The back three should comprise Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ko Itakura. Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura are expected to operate as dynamic wing-backs, with Ao Tanaka and Daichi Kamada in central midfield. The attacking prowess will come from Takefusa Kubo and Junya Ito supporting lone striker Ayase Ueda. Japan will be without key players Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), who was left out of the squad due to injury. Takumi Minamino is out of the tournament due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in December 2025, though he has taken on a mentorship role for the team. Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the squad due to a foot injury and also announced his international retirement. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Fantasy Football Picks

Players to Watch

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands): A consistent goal threat, especially deadly from set-pieces and penalties.

Ayase Ueda (Japan): Coming off an Eredivisie Golden Boot season with 25 goals, Ueda is a pure scorer in lethal form.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands): A rock in defence, offers aerial threat from corners and free-kicks, and earns points for clean sheets and interceptions.

Daichi Kamada (Japan): High work rate, excellent passing range, and can contribute with goals and assists from midfield.

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands): An attacking full-back known for his powerful runs and crossing ability, capable of providing assists.

Budget Differentials

Donyell Malen (Netherlands): If he starts, his current red-hot form in Serie A makes him a potential high-scorer at a reasonable price.

Ritsu Doan (Japan): Operating as a wing-back, he can contribute defensively and also push forward to create scoring opportunities.

Jan Paul van Hecke (Netherlands): A solid defensive option who could pick up crucial defensive points for a strong Dutch backline.

Players to Avoid

Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands): While he has rejoined training, his recent hip injury makes him a doubtful starter, so it's best to monitor his status closely for this game.

Kaoru Mitoma (Japan): He was left out of Japan's World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury, so steer clear.

Wataru Endo (Japan): He has withdrawn from the squad due to a foot injury and announced his international retirement, making him unavailable.

Takumi Minamino (Japan): He is unavailable due to an ACL injury sustained in December 2025.

Final Thoughts

This Group F opener is poised to be a tactical affair. While the Netherlands possess individual quality and a strong defensive spine, Japan's exceptional recent form and disciplined approach make them formidable opponents. Selecting a fantasy team with a blend of proven goal-scorers and reliable defenders from both sides could be key to success. Remember to check for confirmed lineups closer to kick-off for any last-minute changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).