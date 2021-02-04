NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. NEUFC vs FCG will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on February 4, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams will be looking to close the gap on second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa and NorthEast United are fourth and fifth in the team standings respectively, level on points and just separated by goal difference. Both sides will be looking to cement themselves in one of the playoff spots with a win as the league stage enters its business end.

NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) must be your keeper for this clash.

NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Daniel Fox (NEUFC), Sarinero Fernandes (FCG) and James Donachie (FCG) must be your defenders.

NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lalrempuia Fanai (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG) and Princeton Rebello (FCG) must be your midfielders.

NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG) must be your forwards.

NEUFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Daniel Fox (NEUFC), Sarinero Fernandes (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Lalrempuia Fanai (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Princeton Rebello (FCG), Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG).

Igor Angulo (FCG) must be your captain for this clash while Luis Machado (NEUFC) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).