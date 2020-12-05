NorthEast United and SC East Bengal are here to battle their wits out against each other at the Tilak Maidan in Goa in the Indian Super League 2020-21. This is the first time in the tournament that the two teams will be locking horns with each other. So far in the last three games played by NEUFC, the Highlanders have just won a single game and a couple of them have ended up with a draw. The team is placed on number five of ISL 2020-21 points. The East Bengal team is placed on number 11 with no matches won. The SCEB has played a couple of games so far. Now, let's have a look at the key players for your Dream11 team. NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Jeje Lalpekhlua

Jeje Lalpekhlua, the East Bengal forward has played for 23 minutes so far in the ISL 2020 and is featured in one game. The forward has so far made three passes and four touches in the 23 minutes of the match. He can surely be in your Dream11 team.

Idrissa Sylla

Now Idrissa Sylla plays for NorthEast United as a forward. The 30-year-old has netted a couple of goals so far in three games and has 28 passes with 46 touches. Now that's quite an incredible record.

Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah also has two goals to his tally in three games. The Ghana-based striker has scored one goal and led the team to win against Mumbai City FC and in the next game too he found the net. Once again he should be a key player in your Dream11 team.

Federico Gallego

With about 60 per cent pf passing accuracy, the midfielder from NorthEast United defender has played in a couple of games and has about 51 passes in the match. He also has 66 touches in the game so far.

Scott Neville

Scott Neville, the defender from SC East Bengal has been amazingly accurate with his passes. 91.95% is his passing accuracy and he has implemented nine clearances and a couple of interceptions.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Tell us your predicted playing XI for the game. Leave your comments in the comments section below.

