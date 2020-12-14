Paris Saint-Germain will wait on the test results before taking a call on the injury suffered by star player Neymar during the 0-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday. Neymar was screeching in pain as he was stretched off the pitch following a horror tackle by Lyon’s Thiago Mendes, who saw a red for his challenge. Although PSG coach Thomas Tuchel did not reveal the extent of the damage caused by the reckless challenge, he confirmed the club are waiting on the results of the medical tests before taking a decision. Neymar Jr Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Others in This Elite List With a Hat-Trick Against Istanbul Basaksehir During Champions League 2020-21.

Neymar was left in tears as he was carried off in a stretcher after a brief treatment on the pitch in injury-time. Reports in the French media suggest it could be broken ankle ruling the Brazilian forward out for a long period. "I saw Neymar after the match, he was calm, serene. We will now wait for the results of the exams,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by The Sun after the match. "He's with the physio and the doctors and we have to wait for the tests,” The PSG coach added.

Neymar Stretched Off After Ankle Injury

Neymar was stretchered off in extra-time during PSG's defeat to Lyon after a heavy tackle on his ankle. Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mXJN7Ogmzm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 13, 2020

The incident occurred in the 93rd minute of the match with Lyon leading 1-0 and well on course for a victory. Mendes rushed to Neymar and brought him down from behind crashing the latter’s ankle and sending him flying to the floor. The medial team rushed to Neymar but after a brief treatment, the forward had to be stretched off and carried into the dressing room.

Mendes was sent off for his challenge and both teams finished the game with 10 men as PSG were unable to replace Neymar having already made their five substitutions in the match. The French giants now face another nervous wait to find out the extent of Neymar’s injury. Severe damage to his ankle could see the Brazilian miss a major chunk of the current season. Neymar has already missed seven matches this season through suspension and injury and is now set to spend more time on the sidelines.

