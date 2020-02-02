Neymar Jr Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo As Best Player In Europe; Thanks to These Stats

Neymar Jr. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Neymar Junior has overhauled Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the Best player in Europe. Just like the last decade, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off this one with pomp as the two blazing guns in their respective leagues. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has racked up 20 goals and in 16 La Liga games and is arguably one of the best footballers in the world. Ronaldo, on the other hand, who is reaching his 35th birthday in the next two days is also labelled as one of the best players in the world. Neymar Jr Booed by PSG Fans Ahead of Their Game Against Nantes (Watch Video).

The Portugal striker has scored 17 goals from 18 Serie A matches and now holds the record for scoring against every opposition he has faced. However, despite this, Neymar overhauls both these football stalwarts. As per the recent stats by WhoScored Neymar has beaten both Ronaldo and Messi to earn the number spot. Neymar was rated 8.59 and proved that he is a little better than Messi. The six-timer Ballon d’Or winner garnered 8.50 rating. Ronaldo is left way behind with 7.88 ratings. WhoScored covered the performances in the League games and not the other domestic and European cup competitions. Kobe Bryant Dies at 41: Messi, Ronaldo, Nadal, Tendulkar, Neymar and Djokovic Pay Tribute To The NBA Legend Who Died in Helicopter Crash.

Brazilian footballer Neymar has scored 13 goals in Ligue1 with five assists. Surely Neymar fans would be quite happy with the footballer emerging as the best footballer in Europe. Neymar was also in the news for paying tributes to perished NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.he posted the picture of the LA Lakers player said that it was quite a sad day for the fans and the family members of Kobe Bryant.