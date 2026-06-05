Neymar Set To Miss Brazil vs Egypt International Friendly for FIFA World Cup 2026 Recovery

Brazilian football icon Neymar has been officially ruled out of the national team's final exhibition match against Egypt, scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Huntington Bank Field. The decision comes as the forward focuses intensely on rehabilitation from a Grade 2 calf strain to ensure his readiness for Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. WhatsApp Unveils 'Football Central' and Trionda Emoji for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Neymar, who was named in coach Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man World Cup squad on May 18, 2026, will not travel with the team to Cleveland. Instead, he will remain at Brazil's base camp in New Jersey, undergoing specialized physical therapy to accelerate his recovery process. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed his omission from the traveling squad on Thursday, emphasizing the medical staff's plan to avoid travel fatigue and maximize his chances for the World Cup opener.

Injury Management and World Cup 2026 Hopes

The 34-year-old suffered the calf strain on May 17 during domestic play. While the injury had previously kept him out of action, and he was on the substitutes' bench for a prior friendly, the federation has opted for complete isolation from the matchday environment this time. This meticulous approach underscores the importance of Neymar's fitness for the Seleção's quest for a record sixth World Cup title. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has consistently reassured the public about Neymar's place in the tournament squad despite external anxieties regarding his durability.

Brazil is set to kick off their World Cup journey against Morocco on June 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Neymar's absence from team drills has led to mounting expectations that he might sit out the Group C curtain-raiser, but his inclusion in the squad remains a certainty. Official FIFA Website Glitch Hands Out Free World Cup 2026 Tickets to Fans, Football's Governing Body Now Demands Payment.

The Upcoming International Friendly 2026: Brazil vs. Egypt

The friendly match against Egypt is part of the 'Road to 26' series, a set of international friendlies designed to build excitement and showcase host cities leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game will be held at Huntington Bank Field, the home of the Cleveland Browns, which has previously hosted high-profile international soccer matches.

Brazil holds a dominant record against Egypt, having won all six previous encounters since 1960. Their last meeting was in 2011. FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Hold Spain to Warm-Up Draw as Sweden and Greece Share Points.

Match Details

Fixture: Brazil vs. Egypt

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026

Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)

Venue: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Competition: International Friendly (Road to 26 Series)

Brazil's World Cup Squad Overview

While Neymar's absence for the friendly is notable, Brazil's World Cup squad boasts a wealth of talent. Key players like Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha are expected to feature prominently. Coach Carlo Ancelotti, who took over in May 2025 and recently extended his contract through the 2030 World Cup, aims to guide the Seleção to their first World Cup triumph since 2002.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 02:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).