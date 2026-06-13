Neymer Among 700 People to Be Abducted by UFO, Psychic Vo Bahiana Makes Bizarre Prediction for Brazil vs Scotland World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video)

Miami is abuzz with more than just FIFA World Cup fever as a bizarre prophecy casts an otherworldly shadow over the highly anticipated Group C clash between football giants Brazil and Scotland. Brazilian psychic Vo Bahiana, known to millions across social media, has issued a chilling warning that a UFO mothership is set to descend upon Hard Rock Stadium during the match on June 24, 2026, with an ominous plan to abduct 700 individuals, including players. England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Rocked as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham's Boots and Team's Equipment Stolen in Kansas City.

Vo Bahiana, whose real name is Elisângela de Souza, initially shared her vivid dream on Instagram on June 2, detailing a massive spacecraft carrying “more than 100” extraterrestrials that would land directly on the pitch. Her vision explicitly states that these beings would then abduct "over 700 people," a figure that reportedly includes players and referees. The spiritualist has reportedly urged fans to avoid the Miami venue on the specified date, stating, “Do not go to the stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026. Stay away.”

VIDEO: Brazilian Psychic Vo Bahiana Makes Bizarre Prediction

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Brazil vs Scotland: The Match in Question

The predicted incident is set to occur during a crucial Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which sees five-time champions Brazil take on Scotland. This match is officially scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with a kick-off time of 6:00 PM ET (Eastern Time). The venue for this electrifying encounter is the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, which is officially designated as "Miami Stadium" for the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

Brazil, featuring global superstar Neymar Jr., 34, who currently plays for his boyhood club Santos FC, is expected to draw massive crowds. Scotland, returning to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, will also be looking to make an impact in Group C, which also includes Morocco and Haiti.

Psychic's Viral Claim Spreads

The prediction gained significant traction after actor and content creator Jay Klay amplified Vó Bahiana’s claims in a TikTok video that has garnered over 1.1 million views. While many online commentators have expressed skepticism, others have drawn parallels to Miami’s past history with extraterrestrial speculation, notably the “Miami Mall Aliens” incident in January 2024, which saw widespread social media frenzy despite official explanations.

As the countdown to June 24 continues, the world watches to see if Vó Bahiana’s extraordinary prediction will unfold, adding an unprecedented chapter to the history of the FIFA World Cup. Football fans, players, and officials alike are left to ponder the unimaginable as the beautiful game potentially collides with the inexplicable in Miami.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).