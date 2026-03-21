Ligue 1 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to the Allianz Riviera on 22 March 2026, to face OGC Nice in a high-stakes Ligue 1 encounter. With only eight matches remaining in the season, PSG aim to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Nice continue their pursuit of a guaranteed Champions League qualification spot. Cristiano Ronaldo Sidelined for Portugal International Friendlies, FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot Assured by Head Coach Roberto Martinez.

How to Watch Nice vs PSG Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Ligue 1 action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming available online in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India, and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch Nice vs PSG live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. OneFootball might provide live online streaming options for Ligue 1 2025-26.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch Nice vs PSG live on any TV channel. Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture Dressed Up in Traditional Attire.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Competition Ligue 1 2025–26 (Matchday 26) Date Saturday, 21 March 2026 Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 01:45 IST (Sunday) Venue Allianz Riviera, Nice TV/Streaming (UK) TNT Sports / discovery+ Streaming (India) OneFootball Streaming (USA) beIN SPORTS

Nice vs PSG Team News

Luis Enrique’s PSG side arrive in the South of France in peak condition, following a successful midweek outing in European competition. The Parisian giants have relied heavily on the creative output of Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery this season, maintaining a consistent gap over second-placed Monaco. A victory tonight would move them one step closer to securing a fifth consecutive domestic title.

Nice, currently positioned fourth in the standings, have proven to be a difficult opponent at home. Under the tactical guidance of Franck Haise, the Eaglets have developed one of the division's most disciplined defensive units. Having taken points off PSG in the reverse fixture earlier this season, the home side will look to exploit any signs of fatigue in the visitors' squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).