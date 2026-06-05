Nike FIFA World Cup 2026 Advert Blunder: Cole Palmer Features in Commercial Despite Not Being Part of England Squad (Watch Video)

Global sportswear manufacturer Nike has inadvertently caused a stir online following the release of its official promotional campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The brand’s highly anticipated, multi-million-pound commercial features a prominent segment dedicated to England attacker Cole Palmer, despite the player being omitted from the national team squad travelling to North America.

The corporate oversight highlights the significant scheduling gap between high-budget commercial production and the fluid nature of international football selection. The blunder has quickly become a primary talking point amongst football fans on social media, overshadowing the advertisement's star-studded launch.

Frozen Out of the Three Lions Setup

The six-minute promotional film, titled "Rip the Script", was launched on Thursday as part of the final build-up to the summer tournament. The narrative gathers the world's most recognizable football icons. including Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Vinícius Júnior, on a chaotic Hollywood production set.

During the commercial, Palmer is handed a dedicated showcase alongside British rapper Central Cee. Dressed in an official England kit bearing the number 20, the Chelsea forward is depicted in an icy landscape designed to reference his trademark "Cold" goal celebration.

VIDEO: NIKE's New Commercial- Rip the Script

It was all going to plan until instincts took over… Rip The Script pic.twitter.com/la43icZaAu — Nike (@Nike) June 4, 2026

However, the creative concept clashed directly with the sporting reality established by England manager Thomas Tuchel. The German head coach made the tactical decision to leave the 24-year-old out of his final 26-player roster, meaning the player featured heavily in the promotional material will not play any part in the tournament.

The launch of the video triggered immediate engagement across digital platforms, with fans pointing out the unusual scenario of a omitted player acting as a primary face for a nation’s marketing push. Supporters took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the marketing error, with some questioning whether Palmer was the first player to headline a major global tournament campaign without actually securing a place on the team plane.

'He Was Supposed to be in That Squad'

Cole Palmer in that Nike ad man 💔 it he was supposed to be in that squad — CFC Shawn (@CFCShawnO) June 5, 2026

Still Superb

The Nike World cup ad >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Even though its sad Cole Palmer isnt going, the entire storyline engagement from top to end is superb — SALTPOND TIGERWOOD (@Arthurockgh) June 4, 2026

NIKE Thought Otherwise!

Nike thought Cole Palmer was making the World Cup squad 🤭 — Olalekan (@Lekan_A0) June 4, 2026

The situation has also intensified the ongoing debate surrounding Tuchel’s squad selection. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager has faced considerable scrutiny for leaving out several high-profile English players. Alongside Palmer, established internationals such as Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Harry Maguire were also excluded from the World Cup panel.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).