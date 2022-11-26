One of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was achieved by Saudi Arabia when they defeated Argentina 2-1 in a Group C game during the first round of the fixture. After trailing by 1-0 thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty goal during the first half, the Saudi Arabian players showed great character as they came back strongly in the second half and scored two goals in quick succession. They played the rest of the game with all their might and chased the ball energetically till full time. The fight, resilience and effort by the Saudi Arabia during the match was lauded by football fans all over the world. Qatar First Team to be Eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022 Following Netherlands vs Ecuador Draw

Immediately after the historic achievement by the Green Falcons, Saudi Arabia's King Salman, father of the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman declared a national holiday on Wednesday, November 23 to mark the victory at the 2022 World Cup hosted in Qatar. Rumours of more prizes surfaced, amongst which was Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's promise to gift each Saudi Arabia players who took part in the famous win, a Rolls Royce 'Phantom" model worth close to $460,000. However, striker Saleh Alshehri and head coach Hervé Renard said there was no truth to it. When Alsehri was asked by a reporter about the colour he was choosing for the Rolls-Royce that he was allegedly getting, Alsehri said, "We are here to serve our country and do the best, so that's our biggest achievement.

Saudi Arabia Players Deny Rumours

الصحفي: هل هذا افضل انجاز لكم؟؟ رينارد تدخل: لدينا حكومة ووزارة رياضة جدية، وهذا ليس الوقت المناسب للحصول على شيء في الوقت الحالي. فزنا بمباراة فقط وما زال لدينا مباريتين مهمة، غير صحيح ما ذكرته 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💚 pic.twitter.com/Ch9Fwb60GQ — Ahmed (@xlal_) November 25, 2022

Coach Hervé Renard, who got famous for his half-time dressing room pep-talk during the game, also denied the rumour saying, "We have a very serious federation. We have a very serious ministry of sport. It is not time to get something at this moment. We only won a game. We still have to get very important games, and we are hoping some more. There is nothing true about this comment. We've only played one game at the moment." Iran Players Sing National Anthem Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Against Wales After Refusing Earlier, Fans Break into Tears (Watch Video)

Saudi Arabia will resume their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Poland on Saturday, November 26.

