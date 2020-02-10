NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of NEUFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

NorthEast United FC (Photo Credits: IANS)

Northeast United will host Jamshedpur in match 79 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on February 10, 2020 (Monday). Both teams are struggling in the lower regions of the table and with qualification for playoffs out of reach, the sides will be looking to give a chance to their fringe players in this game. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC in ISL 6, can scroll down below for more details. NorthEast United FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - Live Football Score.

The two teams met earlier in the season and the match ended in a 1-1 draw with the Highlanders grabbing a 90th-minute equaliser through Panagiotis Triadis. Problems in front of the goal continue for Robert Jarni’s NorthEast as they have now failed to score in their last five ISL games and are the lowest scorers in the division. The loss of Asamoah Gyan has affected the side in a big way as they have failed to register a single goal since the Ghanaian’s injury. The Highlanders have been robust defensively, conceding the third-fewest goals this season but will be hoping to have a good performance at the opposite end. NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

Bidyananda Singh’s goal for Mumbai has officially knocked Jamshedpur out of the top four race. After collecting seven points from the opening three games, Antonio Iriondo’s side have managed just nine points from their last 12 outings. Injuries during different stages of the competition have affected the club’s fortunes but now they are turning to youngsters to end the season on a high. Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table Updated.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Indian Super League clash between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on February 10, 2020 (Monday). The NEUFC vs JFC clash is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 6, so fans can watch the NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Star Sports channels. To catch the live action of NEUFC vs JFC encounter viewer can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will also be available of online platforms. Hotstar, the official online media streaming site of Star Network, will be live streaming the NEUFC vs JFC match for its online fans in India. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of the ISL 2019-20 encounter.

This clash could go either way as the Highlanders have won just once all season at home with Jamshedpur recording just a solitary win on the road. With both teams out of contention for the playoffs, they will give youngsters a chance in this match as they look to build a better team for the next season.