NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

NorthEast United FC are set to host an unbeaten Jamshedpur FC as the Indian Super League (ISL) returns to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. The Highlanders are still searching for their first victory of the 2025–26 campaign after a series of draws, while the visiting Men of Steel aim to maintain their flawless start to the season. With Jamshedpur currently sitting second in the table, just behind leaders Mohun Bagan SG on goal difference, this fixture carries significant weight for the top-four race. Ravinder Singh Dies: Namdhari FC Football Player Passes Away After Collapsing On-Field During Local Tournament.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Manisha Kalyan Goal Video: Watch India Women Sensation Score From Thunderous Free Kick During IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. Match Fact Feature Details Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date & Time Sunday, 15 March 2026 | 17:00 IST Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati TV Telecast (India) Sony Sports TEN 2 / Sony Sports TEN 2 HD Live Stream (India) FanCode (App & Website) Current Standings Jamshedpur (2nd), NorthEast United (10th) Key Player (NEUFC) Parthib Gogoi Key Player (JFC) Stephen Eze NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News NorthEast United enter this home fixture following a resilient 1–1 draw against Punjab FC. Young forward Parthib Gogoi found the net in that outing and is expected to lead the attack again today. However, head coach Juan Pedro Benali faces a late fitness test for defender Jairo, whose participation remains uncertain due to a minor knock. Jamshedpur FC, led by Owen Coyle, have been the season's surprise package, winning all four of their opening matches. Despite their strong form, they will be without the services of Vincy Barretto, who is serving a suspension following a red card in their previous win over Inter Kashi. Captain Stephen Eze, who scored the winner in that match, will once again be the cornerstone of the Jamshedpur defence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).