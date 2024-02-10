NorthEast United will clash with East Bengal in Guwahati with both the teams looking to end their barren run in the league. Hosts NorthEast United have not won in their last three attempts while the Kolkata giants East Bengal are on a four-game winless streak. These results have left them in the lower rungs of the standings and for them to secure a place in the play-offs, they will need to go on a lengthy victory streak. The Highlanders did well to mark a comeback against Jamshedpur in the last match while East Bengal had a pulsating draw in the Bengal Derby. NorthEast United versus East Bengal will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 pm IST. Odisha FC Play Out 1–1 Draw Against FC Goa To Maintain Supremacy on ISL 2023–24 Points Table.

NorthEast United will line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Néstor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi and Jithin Madathil Subran in the attacking third. Mohammed Ali Bemammer was on the scoresheet in the last game but his primary role is that of an enforcer in midfield. Asheer Akhtar and Míchel Zabaco will form the center-back partnership for the home side.

Cleiton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh will form the two-man frontline for the visiting East Bengal and this is where their strength lies. The dynamic duo is equally adept at dropping deep and having a go at the opposition defenders. Ajay Chhetri will create chances from out wide and his link-up play with Cleiton Silva will be crucial here. I-League 2023–24: Late Strike by Rajasthan United’s Debutant Marin Mudrazija Upsets Real Kashmir.

NorthEast United are slated to lock horns against East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The NEUFC vs EBFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and it starts at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the NorthEast United vs East Bengal match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the NorthEast United vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both sides are known for not taking too many risks from the onset and this approach will need a change if they are to move up the points table. Expect the visitors to claim a win here.

