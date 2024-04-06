NorthEast United will be hoping to keep their fading hopes of making it to the play-offs of the Indian Super League alive, when they take on Kerala Blasters this evening. The Highlanders will ideally want to win all their remaining games and hope other results go their way. They are currently second last in the points table but the results have been such this season that they are still withing touching distance of making it to the next round. Opponents Kerala Blasters are fifth and they seem to be in much better position in comparison to their rivals. Their recent form though has been substandard with three losses in four games. ISL 2023–24: Competition Enters Thrilling Final Stretch As East Bengal FC Revives Playoffs Bid With 4–2 Victory.

Gani Nigam, Macaron Louis, and Redeem Tlang are all on yellow cards heading into this game while a red card keeps Parthib Gogoi suspended for this tie. Konsam Phalguni Singh, Jithin MS, and Nestor Albaich will form the front three for the home side. Mohammed Ali Bemammer will sit back and try and shield the backline.

Hormipan Ruivah is suspended for this game with the Kerala Blasters’ player picking up yet another booking in the last game. Emmanuel Justice misses out due to an injury which is another blow for them. Dimitri Diamantakos will lead the attack for the visitors and he has been one of the best forwards in the league this campaign.

When Is NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

NorthEast United will clash with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 6. The NEUFC vs KBFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

Where To Watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. NorthEast United will dominate this contest from the onset and should secure a 2-0 win here.

