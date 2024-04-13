NorthEast United are out of the race for the play-offs in the Indian Super League and will end their 2023/24 campaign with a home game against Odisha this evening. The Highlanders managed 23 points from 21 games and with just five wins this season, their form was substandard. They have suffered three defeats in their last five games and head into the clash on the back of a loss against Chennaiyin. Opponents Odisha, on the other hand, are third, and though they will not win in Shield, they will have their eyes set on winning the championship. Ahead of the next round, they have just twice in recent times, which does not bode well for them. NorthEast United versus Odisha will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated.

Parthib Gogoi will lead the attack for the home side with Néstor Albiach will be the playmaker behind him. Jithin Madathil Subran and Redeem Tlang will start on the wings with the former scoring against Chennaiyin in the last match. Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Hamza Regragui will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

Diego Maurício is the star man in attack for the visitors, and he has been consistently scoring goals for the team. Mourtada Fall is a threat in both boxes, and he will look to cut out the aerial threat posed by the Highlanders. Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Lenny Rodrigues in midfield will look to maintain the tempo of the game for Odisha.

When Is NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

NorthEast United face Odisha FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, April 13. The NEU vs OFC match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Mom or Coach? Video of a Mother Guiding and Instructing Young Indian Footballers Goes Viral On Social Media.

Where To Watch NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC. For NorthEast United vs Odisha FC online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch NorthEast United vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the NorthEast United vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to see the live action. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. NorthEast United at home like to play an attacking brand of football and at best can manage a draw in this game.

