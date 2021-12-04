NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are struggling in the Indian Super League with both these sides yet to register a win so far. The Gaurs start the game rock bottom in the points table with no points on board and two losses from their opening two games. Considered one of the favourites to lift the title, Juan Ferrando’s men are yet to get out of first gear. They have been subdued in every department, shipping in six goals so far while scoring just once. Their opponent for day NorthEast United FC are just above them in the league with a point. Although they have improved their performance recently, a win has remain elusive for the highlanders. NorthEast United versus Fc Goa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Khassa Camara and Mathias Coureur are integral to NEUFC’s passing game and will assume an even greater role now with Federico Gallego ruled out for the season due to a knee injury. Laldanmawia Ralte and V P Suhair need to bring their top game on the fore as they occupy the crucial wing position. The team has lacked control in most games which has led to them getting dominated on the pitch.

The Gaurs have dominated possession in their games so far but there is a lack of creativity going forward. Alberto Noguera needs his forwards to make those darting runs behind the defence with Alexander Jesuraj in particular with his brisk pace. Conceding goals is a concern for Goa and Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez has failed to live up to his billing so far. There could be welcome changes by Juan Ferrando considering their opponent, who like to put in those early crosses into the box.

When is NorthEastUnited FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEastUnited FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on December 04, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEastUnited FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the NorthEastUnited FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEastUnited FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEastUnited FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

With both sides not in the best of forms, the game will not be much open at the back. Expect a 1-1 score from this one.

