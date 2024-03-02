League leaders Liverpool takes on Nottingham Forest in an away tie, looking to maintain their slender lead at the top of the league. Despite a mounting injury crisis at the club, Jurgen Klopp and his men have already won a silverware with the Carabao Cup and going strong in the league, FA Cup, and the Europa League. In his last season in charge of the club, the German tactician has done brilliantly with his squad selection and is grinding out one result after another. Nottingham Forest are in a relegation scrap this season and currently hold a four-point lead over the drop zone. They need a string of wins to ensure top-flight football status. Nottingham Forest versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Marcus Rashford Defends His Commitment to Manchester United, Asks Critics To Show ‘More Humanity’.

Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker are the big names missing out for Liverpool. Joe Gomez should continue to feature in midfield. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk will form the central defensive unit. Alexis Mac Allister came off the bench against Southampton and is likely to start here.

Nottingham Forest did well against Manchester United in the FA Cup, only to lose out in the dying moment of the match. The likes of Anthony Elanga, Divock Origi and Morgan Gibbs-White all had a good game in the attacking third and they will need to replicate the form against Liverpool. Danilo and Ryan Yates in midfield, will sit back and shield the backline. 'Verdict is Incorrect' Paul Pogba Opens Up After Being Banned for Four Years Due to Doping Offence.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest will host Liverpool in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 2. The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match will be played at the CIty Ground and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool have some players getting back to match fitness and like the previous two matches, they will find a way to secure a victory.

