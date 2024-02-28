Manchester United will be looking to put their home loss to Fulham behind them when they take on Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup. It has been a tough season so far for the Red Devils with injury to key players plaguing their progress. They are still in the race for top four though but the FA Cup seems their only chance to win silverware this term. Manchester United defeated Wigan Athletic in the last round and the team will once again need to show the same resolve as an English Premier League side lay in wait. Nottingham Forest have three losses in the last five matches in the league but the team has defeated Erik ten Haag’s men once already at home. Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Praises Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne Partnership After FA Cup 2023–24 Win Against Luton Town.

Ola Aina, Willy Boly, Ibrahim Sangare, and Chris Wood miss out for Nottingham Forest while Nuno Tavares becomes the latest to join the treatment table. Gonzalo Montiel, Felipe, Murillo have a key role to play in defence. Divock Origi plays as the striker up top with Morgan Gibbs-White as the playmaker behind him. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga take up the wide positions.

Omari Forson will lead the attack for Manchester United again with Bruno Fernandes behind him as the playmaker. Marcus Rashford was poor against Fulham and will need to up his game significantly. Scott McTominay comes in for Casemiro in midfield, where the Scotland international pairs up with teen sensation Kobbie Mainoo in a double pivot.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest and Manchester United lock horns in a fifth-round match at the FA Cup 2023-24 on Thursday, February 29. The match will be played at the The City Ground, Nottingham, England and it will start at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Kylian Mbappe Meets President of France Emmanuel Macron and Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Ahead of His Transfer Rumours to Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United match on the Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, FA Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the FA Cup 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Nottingham Forest creates plenty of chances in their own backyard and this game will be no different. Expect them to secure a surprise win here.

