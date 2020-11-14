Novak Djokovic left Cristiano Ronaldo impressed after imitating the Juventus star’s iconic ‘sii’ celebration. In a video shared by the official Twitter account of the ATP Tour, Djokovic can be seen performing Ronaldo’s celebration. The Serbian also asked Ronaldo how he performed and received a reply from the Portuguese star. The ‘sii’ celebration has become synonymous with Ronaldo, who performs it every time he scores a goal. Ronaldo first performed the celebration during his time with Real Madrid in 2013 and since then the celebration has become quite popular. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Portuguese Star Wants To See Out Juventus Contract.

In the video, Djokovic can be seen performing Ronaldo's iconic celebration. ATP Tour shared the video and captioned it "The @Cristiano celebration from @DjokerNole!" Djokovic later quoted the video and asked Ronaldo "how did I do?"

Ronaldo replied to the World No 1 and told him “not bad bro.” The banter between two of this generation's greatest sportsmen left Twitter impressed. Take a look at the wonderful banter between the two wonderful sportsmen.

Novak Djokovic Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'Sii' Celebration

not bad bro🤔😅 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 14, 2020

Djokovic, meanwhile, will next be seen in action at the World Tour finals where he is set to play Diego Schwartzman in the opening round of the tournament. Ronaldo, on the other, will be in action with Portugal when they play world champions France in the UEFA Nations League Group A3 match on Sunday. Ronaldo-led Portugal are the defending champions of the Nations League and are also on top of the group.

