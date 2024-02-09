The top two of this season’s Indian Super League, Odisha and FC Goa, will clash this evening with the game promising to be a thrill-a-minute ride. Odisha have managed 30 points from 14 games so far and head into the game on the back of four wins on the bounce. Goa are three points adrift of Odisha at second but have played three games less than their rivals. These games in hand could play a key role in deciding, who finishes top of the standings. Goa, like Odisha, have not tasted defeat in their last five matches and this includes three victories. Odisha versus FC Goa will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Diego Mauricio bagged a brace while Roy Krishna was on the scoresheet as well for Odisha in the last game against Hyderabad. The duo has been performing consistently well this season and their presence up top, should keep FC Goa on their toes. Lenny Rodrigues has been deployed on the left side of the midfield and he has done well here to control the tempo of the contest. Cy Goddard is the player slotting in the crucial central midfield role.

Carlos Martinez will be the lone striker up top for FC Goa with Brandon Fernandes as the playmaker behind him. Boris Singh Thangjam and Noah Sadaoui on the wings with their pace and creativity should keep the Odisha defence on their toes. Ayush Chhetri and Carl McHugh maintain the tempo of the game courtesy their slick passing range.

When Is Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Odisha FC lock horns with FC Goa in what is expected to be a fascinating encounter in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, February 9. The OFC vs FCG match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India Declared Joint Winners of SAFF Women’s U-19 Championships 2024 With Bangladesh After Coin Toss Controversy.

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Odisha FC vs FC Goa match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs FC Goa ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Odisha FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both the sides like to take risks and create chances from the onset. Expect a win for the home side though.

