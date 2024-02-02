Kerala Blasters will be looking to leapfrog FC Goa to the top of the Indian Super League, albeit temporarily, when they take on Odisha in an away tie. They head into the game on the back of a 1-4 hammering they suffered at the hands of NorthEast United in the Super Cup. Their form in the league though has been good with three wins on the bounce. After years of underachieving, the team is finally doing well which bodes well for the supporters. Odisha are two points behind Kerala Blasters in third place in the points table. They are yet to lose a game in their last five league outings, setting for a fascinating clash. Odisha versus Kerala Blasters will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United Battle to 1-1 Draw in a Thrilling Clash.

Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna, two of the league’s best forwards, give Odisha the edge in the attacking third. The home side has scored 22 goals so far in the campaign, which is the maximum by any club. Mourtada Fall brings calmness to their backline and his ability to play out from the back is key. Ahmed Jahouh will drive the team forward with his slick passing range.

Pritam Kotal, Ishan Pandita and Rahul KP have resumed training with the Kerala Blasters squad after their involvement in the Asian Cup with India. Fedor Cernych has joined the team after the Blasters lost Kwame Peprah to an injury for the rest of the season. They have also signed Emmanuel Justine on loan to boost their squad depth. Jeakson Singh is also expected to play some part in this contest.

When is Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue)

Odisha FC will be up against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Friday, January 2. The ISL 2023-24 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Serves Legal Notice to Former Andhra Pradesh Football President Gopalakrishna Kosaraju for 'Defamatory Allegations'.

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24. The Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available for live telecast on Sports 18 3, VH1 and VH1 HD channels (English commentary), Sports 18 Khel (Hindi commentary), Surya Movies, News18 Malayalam (Malayalam commentary) and DD Bangla (Bengali commentary). For Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC live streaming online, scroll below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match live streaming. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch live action of this match. For watching the live streaming internationally, OneFootball is the place to platform to use. It is a clash between equals but Odisha with the home advantage should secure all three points in this game.

