In the second semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023, Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United FC on Saturday, April 22. The game has a starting time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place in EMS Cosporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. So far in this season, these two teams have met each other three times. In all three occasions Odisha have come out victorious. Now the winner of their next encounter will get a chance to face Bengaluru FC in the final of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. Those who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this match can find it below. Bengaluru FC 2–0 Jamshepdur FC, Hero Super Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Jayesh Rane on Scoresheet As Blues Enter Final.

Odisha FC qualified for the semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023 after finishing at the top of the Group B. Odisha started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against East Bengal. Then they defeated Aizawl FC 3-0 in their second match. Finally they defeated Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the last match of their group stage. Golden boot winner of ISL 2022-23 Diego Maurico has been in great form in the Super Cup too. He will be Odisha's biggest hope in front of the goal.

On the other hand, NorthEast United finished at the top of Group D to secure their place in the Hero Super Cup 2023 semifinal. NorthEast United began their Super Cup campaign with a 4-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC. Then they made a strong comeback in the next match defeating Mumbai City by a margin of 2-1. Finally in their last game of group stage they demolished Churchill Brothers 6-3. Wilmar Jordan scored four goals in the last game for NorthEast and all eyes will be once again on him.

When Is Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Odisha FC will face Northeast United FC in the 2nd semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The game will kick off at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where To Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans can watch the semifinal match between JFC and NUFC live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. India U17 Football Team Register Big Victory, Beat Atletico de Madrid 4–1 in Friendly Match.

How To Watch Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a match pass or subscription to enjoy the streaming.

