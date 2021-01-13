Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 Fixtures. OFC vs CFC clash will be played at the GMC Stadium on January 13, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have had poor starts to the season and are in the lower reaches of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create OFC vs CFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Wins have been hard to come by for both the teams as they find themselves much closer to the foot of the table than the top. Odisha’s first victory in the new season came a couple of game-weeks ago and they will be hoping to replicate that results once again and they will fancy their chances against Chennaiyin, who have won just once in their last five fixtures.

OFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Vishal Kaith (CFC) must be your keeper for this game.

OFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Steven Taylor (CFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC) and Eli Sabia (CFC) must be your defenders.

OFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Gaurav Bora (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC) and Memo Moura (CFC) must be your midfielders.

OFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) must be your forwards.

OFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Steven Taylor (CFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC)

Diego Mauricio (OFC) must be your captain for this game while Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) can be named as the vice-captain.

