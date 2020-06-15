Oliver Kahn Birthday Special: From Bundesliga Records to World Cup Golden Ball, Interesting Facts About the German Goalkeeping Legend

Oliver Kahn, widely celebrated as one the greatest goalkeeper of all-time and a Bayern Munich and German legend, celebrates his 51st birthday on June 15, 2020 (Monday). Kahn was always praised for his commanding presence in goal and remains the only goalkeeper to win the Golden Ball award at the FIFA World Cup. He was voted the best Player of the 2002 World Cup ahead of Ronaldo despite Germany's 0-2 defeat to Brazil in the final. Kahn was a serial winner in his playing days and lifted eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich in addition to 10 domestic cups, a Champions League, UEFA Cup and one Intercontinental Cup.

Kahn, born in 1969, started his football career with the junior side at Karlsruher SC in 1975 before moving up the ladder and making debut for the senior team in 1987. By 1990, he was the first-choice goalkeeper at the club and was instrumental in the team’s journey to the semi-finals in the 1993-94 UEFA Cup. His performances prompted Germany into shelling then world-record fee for a goalkeeper and sign him. Kahn joined Bayern from Karlsruher for €2.385 million in 1994-95 and was immediately made their starting goalkeeper.

He would play 14 years at the Bavarian club and win multiple trophies as well as individual accolades before announcing his retirement in 2008. During his time at Bayern, Kahn won eight league titles, five of which were consecutive (1998-2005), six DFB-Pokal Cups and five DFB-Ligapokal trophies to go with the Champions League and Intercontinental Cup success in 2001. He also won the Best Bundesliga goalkeeper award seven times and five in successive seasons, four Best European Goalkeeper awards and also finished third in the Ballon d’Or race in 2001 and 2002. Take a look at some lesser-known and interesting facts about Oliver Kahn.

Oliver Kahn was born to Latvian parents in Karlsruhe, West Germany on June 15, 1969

His father was a professional footballer and played briefly for Karlsruher SC, the same club Kahn will later start his career with

Kahn earned the nickname ‘Der Titan’ and ‘Vol-Kahn-O’ during his career because of his aggression and commanding presence in goal

Oliver Kahn is the only goalkeeper to win the Golden Ball in FIFA World Cup's History

He was the first German goalkeeper to keep five clean sheets in a FIFA World Cup tournament (2002)

Oliver Kahn was voted the vest European Goalkeeper for four successive years between 1999 and 2002

Kahn's last Appearance for Bayern Munich came in India on May 27, 2008, in a friendly against Mohun Bagan

Oliver Kahn has won the most number of matches (310) in Bundesliga

He holds the record of keeping the most number of clean sheets in the Bundesliga (204 times in 557 matches)

Kahn was the fourth oldest player (37 years) to represent Germany in an international match

Kahn made his Germany debut in 1995 against Switzerland and was part of the squad that won 1996 UEFA European Championship. He was also goalkeeper of the team that finished runners-up to Brazil in 2002 FIFA World Cup and achieved a third-place finish in 2006. For his excellent goalkeeping at the 2002 tournament, Kahn was awarded the Golden Ball making him the first and only goalkeeper to win the award. He also won the Yashin Award given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

