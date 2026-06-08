Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Award-Winning Somali Referee, Denied Entry to USA Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been denied entry into the United States just days before the commencement of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite holding a valid visa and travelling on a diplomatic passport to attend a FIFA seminar for match officials, Artan was stopped by border authorities upon his arrival at Miami International Airport and subsequently returned to Istanbul. The unexpected development has sparked significant concern within the global football community regarding the logistical and political challenges facing tournament officials.

Somali Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Denied US Entry

Artan, who was named Africa’s Best Referee in 2025 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was set to make history as the first Somali official selected to oversee matches at a FIFA World Cup finals. FIFA had chosen Artan as one of 52 referees for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His absence from the officiating panel, unless resolved by special permit, represents a notable setback for both the referee and the tournament organisers. Where To Watch France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Free Live Streaming Online.

Senior officials, including advisors to Somalia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, have expressed deep concern over the incident. Former national team captain and ministry advisor Ciise Aden Abshir stated that denying entry to a FIFA-selected, world-class official undermines the spirit of fair play and the merit-based selection process central to the sport.

While official reasons for the denial have not been disclosed by US Customs and Border Protection, the incident has been widely linked to stringent US travel restrictions currently in place. Somalia is among the nations included on an entry suspension list introduced by the administration of President Donald Trump. Although Artan had secured the necessary travel documentation, the case highlights the ongoing tension between geopolitical travel policies and the logistical requirements of hosting a global sporting event. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Match?.

The Somali Football Association has reportedly contacted FIFA regarding the matter, and the governing body is expected to respond as the tournament's opening matches approach. For now, the incident remains a major point of scrutiny, raising questions about the accessibility of the 2026 World Cup for participants affected by US immigration and entry protocols.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).