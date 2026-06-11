In a powerful statement of solidarity and recognition of officiating excellence, Somali referee Omar Artan, 34, has been confirmed by UEFA to take charge of the 2026 UEFA Super Cup final. The prestigious match will pit reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain against UEFA Europa League champions Aston Villa FC at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in India.

Omar Artan Appointed UEFA Super Cup 2026 Match Referee

🏆 Referee announced for 2026 #SuperCup! We're pleased to share that Somali referee Omar Artan will officiate the highly anticipated match between PSG and Aston Villa in Salzburg. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 11, 2026

Artan's appointment, announced today, June 11, 2026, comes just days after he was sensationally barred from entering the United States to officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026, despite being on FIFA's official list. Reports indicated Artan was denied entry and questioned for 11 hours by U.S. authorities over unsubstantiated claims of connections to terror organizations. The decision has drawn widespread condemnation and has sparked a joint initiative between UEFA and the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) to promote cooperation in refereeing and demonstrate football's unifying values.

A Statement of Support and Quality

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin lauded Artan as an "excellent young but already experienced referee" who has proven himself at the highest levels of African football. "Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination," Čeferin stated. CAF President Patrice Motsepe echoed these sentiments, highlighting that Artan has made "Somalia and the entire people of the African continent extremely proud." Artan was named CAF Men's Referee of the Year in 2025 and has been on the FIFA international list since 2018. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

The Clash of European Giants

The 2026 UEFA Super Cup marks the traditional curtain-raiser for the European club season. Paris Saint-Germain, who also lifted the UEFA Super Cup in 2025, will be looking to add another continental trophy to their cabinet. They arrive as the winners of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Their opponents, Aston Villa, secured their spot by triumphing in the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League. This will be Aston Villa's second appearance in the Super Cup, having famously defeated Barcelona to win the 1982 edition. FIFA World Cup 2026: Visa Denials, Iran Tensions And Other Controversies Overshadowing Kick-off.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

Detail Information Competition 2026 UEFA Super Cup Teams Paris Saint-Germain (UCL Winners) vs Aston Villa FC (UEL Winners) Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Kick-off 9:00 PM CEST (Salzburg) / 8:00 PM BST (UK) / 7:00 PM UTC Venue Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Where to Watch Live:

Region Broadcasters / Streaming Platforms UK TNT Sports USA CBS Sports, Paramount+, TelevisaUnivision (Spanish), fuboTV India Sony Sports Network / SONYLIV Australia Stan Sport

Artan's assignment for one of Europe's premier club matches underscores his standing as a top official and sends a strong message about the global football community's commitment to fair play and inclusivity. The eyes of the footballing world will undoubtedly be on Salzburg as Artan takes to the field for this highly anticipated encounter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (UEFA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).