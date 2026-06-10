On This Day in 1934: Italy Wins First FIFA World Cup Against Czechoslovakia

On this day, June 10, 1934, Italian football reached its pinnacle, as the Azzurri clinched their first-ever FIFA World Cup title. In a gripping final held at the Stadio Nazionale PNF in Rome, hosts Italy overcame a resilient Czechoslovakia with a 2-1 victory in extra time, securing their place as the second nation and first European team to lift the coveted trophy. ‘SIIR SIIR’: Nora Fatehi Drops Electrifying Anthem for 2026 FIFA World Cup, Set To Rock Opening Ceremony (Watch Video).

The match, which kicked off at 17:00 CET, was a hard-fought contest between two formidable European sides. The atmosphere in the stadium, packed with 55,000 spectators, was electric, as fans eagerly awaited the crowning of a new world champion.

The Dramatic Encounter

The final remained goalless for much of the game, a testament to the tactical discipline and defensive prowess of both teams. It was Czechoslovakia who broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, with Antonín Puč finding the back of the net to give his side a crucial lead. The goal sent shockwaves through the home crowd, and Italy found themselves just minutes away from heartbreak.

However, the Azzurri, under the guidance of legendary coach Vittorio Pozzo, refused to surrender. With just nine minutes left in regulation time, Italian forward Raimundo Orsi delivered a moment of magic, scoring an equalizer in the 81st minute that reignited the hopes of the nation. This dramatic turnaround forced the match into extra time, the first instance of a World Cup final extending beyond the regulation 90 minutes. Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Wears #168 Badges in Memory of Minab School Attack.

Extra Time Heroics

In the added period, Italy's resolve shone through. Just five minutes into extra time, in the 95th minute, Angelo Schiavio netted the decisive goal, completing Italy's comeback and securing the 2-1 victory. The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations across Italy, as the nation rejoiced in its historic achievement.

Match Details:

Competition: 1934 FIFA World Cup Final

Date: June 10, 1934

Kick-off: 17:00 CET (UTC+01:00)

Venue: Stadio Nazionale PNF, Rome, Italy

Attendance: 55,000

Referee: Ivan Eklind (Sweden)

Goalscorers:

Czechoslovakia: Antonín Puč (71')

Italy: Raimundo Orsi (81'), Angelo Schiavio (95' E.T.)

Italy's triumph in 1934 marked a significant moment not only for Italian football but for the FIFA World Cup itself, establishing the tournament as a truly global spectacle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).