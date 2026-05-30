Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Final Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Premier League winners Arsenal will contest the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 final tonight at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. This high-stakes fixture features a PSG side aiming to become only the second club in the modern era to retain the European crown, whilst Arsenal seek their first-ever Champions League title to complete a historic continental double. Official broadcast and digital distribution networks have finalized arrangements for viewers across India to follow the action live. UCL 2025-26 Final Preview: Defending Champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League Winners Arsenal Set for Budapest Showdown.

Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Telugu, and 4 Kannada.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, 30 April in India, with kick-off taking place at 9:30 PM.

Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal Live Streaming

For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options:

Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly).

JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. Adult Star Mary Rock’s 'Intimate' Proposal to PSG’s Matvey Safonov Sparks Viral Exchange with Wife Marina Kondratiuk Ahead of UCL 2025-26 Final.

Match Fact

Feature Information Fixture Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal, Final Date & Time Saturday, 30 May 2026 at 9:30 pm IST (local time 6:00 pm) Venue Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary Match Referee Daniel Siebert (Germany) TV Broadcaster (India) Sony Sports Network (Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 4) Official Live Stream (India) Sony LIV

Team News

Luis Enrique’s PSG advanced to the final following a thrilling 6–5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. Having won a domestic treble last season alongside their maiden Champions League trophy, the Parisian club enters this fixture looking to solidify their status as Europe's premier club.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal secured their place in Budapest by defeating Atlético Madrid 2–1 on aggregate. The Gunners, returning to the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years, are backed by a strong defensive run, with goalkeeper David Raya keeping nine clean sheets during a 14-game unbeaten streak leading into the final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).