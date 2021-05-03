Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has joked he will put himself on the bench after being shown a statistic, which read that the club’s performance dips with him the playing XI. Pogba has been in the best of form this season and has already contributed with three goals and as many assists in the Premier League. He has also scored twice in Europe, which includes the winner against AC Milan in the Europa League quarter-finals. But a particular statistic shows United win more games when the French midfielder starts on the bench rather than in the playing XI. Manchester United vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Clash Postponed After Fan Protest At Old Trafford.

When shown the stat, Pogba, a World Cup winner with France, joked that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider dropping him to the bench. According to Canal+, United win only 1.9 points per game on average when Pogba is in the playing XI whereas they take 2.2 points per game with him on the bench. Shown this statistic, the 28-year-old joked he should be considered as a substitute. Manchester United Create History After Smashing Six Goals Past AS Roma in the 2020–21 Europa League Semi-Final First Leg Match.

“So you have to put me on the bench then! I had not seen this statistic. If the team does better without me, I would totally understand that the coach would put me on the bench,” the Manchester United midfielder joked. “It's a good challenge for me anyway. I hope it turns to the other side. I hope people will win more with me than without me," he told Canal+.

Pogba has been in good form since his return from the knee injury, which kept him out of action since mid-February. Without Pogba in the side, United’s title challenge stalled. They were held to draws against West Brom, Crystal Palace and Chelsea leaving Solskjaer’s side well behind Manchester City in the league title race. Since his return, Pogba has already guided United to a crucial quarter-final win over AC Milan and also scored in the 6-2 rout against Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

