Peru vs Brazil Live Streaming: After a convincing 5-0 win in their opening game, South American giants Brazil take on Peru in the CONMBEOL 2022 World Cup qualifier. The two sides meet at the Estadio Nacional de Lima where a win for Brazil should see them hover around the top of the points table. Coach Tite seems to have put the disastrous form of Brazil towards the end of 2019 past them with the side looking rejuvenated. Peru lost the finals of the 2019 Copa America, the last time these two sides met and the hosts will be eager to avenge the loss. Peru versus Brazil will start at 5:30 am IST. Neymar Jr Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Terms of Earning After Signing On With Puma.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should come in central midfield to replace Douglas Luiz, who did well against Bolivia in the previous game. Neymar looked in menacing form in the opener and his runs down the left could put Peru in a spot of bother. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino bagged a brace against Bolivia which must have a done a world of good for his confidence considering he has hardly scored for the English champions off late. Casemiro and Phillipe Coutinho in midfield are technically gifted player with the ability to control the game right till the end.

Andre Carrillo scored twice for Peru against Paraguay with his second goal coming in the 85th minute to earn a point for his nation. Raul Ruidiaz has been in wonderful form playing for Seattle Sounders and will lead the Peru attack as the lone striker. Renato Tapia in defensive midfield role has the task to track down the likes of Neymar and Casemiro and protect the back four of Peru which lacks stability at the moment.

When Is Peru vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Match

Peru vs Brazil match 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be played at The Estadio Nacional de Lima Stadium on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday morning). The match will start at 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Peru vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

As of now, it is not sure whether 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the CONMEBOL nations will be telecast in India or not. Once we get official word on this we will update this space instantly. Keep checking back for all the details.

Is Peru vs Brazil 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

With no confirmation on the live telecast of Peru vs Brazil, it remains to be seen where fans can catch the live streaming online. Brazil have won 33 out of the 47 games played against Peru and the kind of form the Selecao are in, we can't bet against them winning another game in a one-sided manner.

