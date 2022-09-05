Phil Jones has reportedly been asked to leave Manchester United's training ground dressing room with Erik ten Hag keen on making room for his new signings. The veteran defender, who has struggled for regular playing time at the club, thus suffers another blow that marks his miserable time at Old Trafford since moving to the club. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Manchester United's training ground at Carrington can accommodate 24 players at most and in order to make room for the new additions to the team, Jones has been among the ones, asked to pack and shift to the U23 dressing room. Manchester United 3–1 Arsenal: Red Devils Win Four in a Row, Snap Gunners’ Unbeaten Streak in Premier League 2022–23 (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Along with Jones, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Teden Mengi have suffered the same fate too. Injury concerns in recent times have added to Jones' Manchester United misery, with him playing only 13 times in the last four seasons. His last appearance for the club came this January when Manchester United suffered a defeat to Wolves.

Ten Hag has been able to spark a change in Manchester United's results, with the Red Devils winning four in a row after two consecutive defeats to kickstart the new season. In all of this, the Cristiano Ronaldo saga remains unsolved with the forward regularly making appearances from the bench. A day ago, the Red Devils disrupted Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League this season with an impressive 3-1 win over Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).