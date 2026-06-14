Portugal to Honour Late Diogo Jota with Commemorative FIFA World Cup 2026 Wristbands

The Portugal national football team will wear commemorative wristbands throughout their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, honouring their late former teammate Diogo Jota. Midfielder Vitinha confirmed on Saturday that the squad would don the special wristbands as they prepare to commence their Group K fixtures next week. The gesture serves as a poignant tribute to Jota, who tragically passed away last year. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

A Gift from the Prime Minister

The distinctive wristbands were a personal gift from Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro to the squad. Each band is inscribed with the names of all current team members, alongside the special inclusion of Diogo Jota's name. Speaking to reporters, Vitinha explained the origin of the tribute: "Basically, the story of the wristband is, when we went to meet with the Prime Minister, he offered us this wristband." He further added that the Prime Minister ensured the wristbands met all specifications for on-pitch wear, and the team collectively chose to embrace the tribute. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Stars in the Second Opening Ceremony at Toronto, As Day 2 Also Witnesses Empty Seats.

Remembering a Cherished Teammate

Diogo Jota, who earned 49 caps for his country and scored 14 goals, died alongside his brother in a car crash in northwestern Spain last year. His untimely death in July 2025 sent shockwaves through the footballing world and left a profound void within the Portuguese national team. The decision to wear the wristbands underscores the deep affection and respect the squad holds for their former colleague, ensuring his memory is carried onto the global stage.

Previous Tributes and World Cup Preparations

This latest tribute follows other significant gestures in Jota's honour. In September 2025, the Portuguese Football Association left a vacant spot in their 23-man squad for a gathering, and close friend Rúben Neves began wearing Jota's No. 21 jersey for the national team. His former club, Liverpool, also retired his No. 20 jersey. As Portugal, currently based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, gears up for their opening World Cup match against DR Congo on Wednesday, the commemorative wristbands will serve as a constant reminder of Jota's enduring presence and spirit within the squad.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).