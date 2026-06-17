Portugal vs Congo DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage action continues on Wednesday as footballing powerhouse Portugal takes on a determined Congo DR in what promises to be an intriguing Group K opener. Set to be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, USA, this match pits one of the tournament favourites against a team making its first World Cup appearance since 1974. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?.

Portugal, boasting a squad brimming with world-class talent, will be looking to lay down an early marker in their quest for a maiden World Cup title. Meanwhile, Congo DR, despite being considered underdogs, will aim to draw inspiration from recent resilient displays by other African nations in the tournament.

Match Details

Detail Information Match Portugal vs Congo DR Competition FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage Group Stage Group Group K Date Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Kick-off 10:30 PM IST Venue NRG Stadium, Houston, USA Status TIMED

Recent Form and Team News

Portugal arrives at the World Cup in formidable form, having won four of their last five matches, scoring an impressive 15 goals and conceding just three in that period. Their qualification campaign was equally dominant, with the Seleção das Quinas netting 20 goals in just six matches. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41, is expected to feature in his sixth and potentially final World Cup. Manager Roberto Martínez boasts an incredibly deep squad, particularly in midfield, making Portugal a genuine contender.

Congo DR, returning to the World Cup stage after 52 years, secured their spot via an inter-confederation playoff victory over Jamaica. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins and three goals conceded in their last five outings. They will rely on their defensive solidity and look to exploit counter-attacking opportunities against Portugal's attacking prowess. Key players like Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Yoane Wissa will be crucial for the Leopards.

Portugal vs Congo DR Expected Lineups (Probable)

Portugal (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Defenders: João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes

Midfielders: Vitinha, João Neves, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto

Congo DR (4-5-1)

Goalkeeper: Lionel Mpasi

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku

Midfielders: Meschack Elia, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Nathanaël Mbuku

Forward: Yoane Wissa

Top Fantasy Picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Despite his age, Ronaldo remains a prolific goalscorer and a constant threat. He will be eager to make an impact in his likely final World Cup.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal): The attacking midfielder is a creative maestro, capable of assists and goals from open play and set pieces. His influence in Portugal's attack is undeniable.

João Cancelo (Portugal): A dynamic full-back who contributes significantly in attack with crosses and occasional goals, offering high fantasy points potential.

Rúben Dias (Portugal): A commanding defender, Dias is key to Portugal's strong defence and can earn clean sheet points, along with aerial threat from set pieces.

Nuno Mendes (Portugal): The PSG left-back is another excellent fantasy pick due to his attacking runs, defensive contributions, and potential for assists.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – His sheer goalscoring pedigree and big-game presence make him the prime candidate.

Vice-Captain: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – Excellent assist potential and a knack for crucial goals, offering a solid alternative for armband duties.

Budget Differentials

Pedro Neto (Portugal): The winger offers pace and directness, and could be a significant goal or assist contributor at a potentially lower fantasy cost.

Vitinha (Portugal): A central midfielder with excellent passing range and defensive contributions, Vitinha could offer good value if he maintains a starting spot.

Yoane Wissa (Congo DR): As the primary attacking threat for Congo DR, Wissa might get scoring opportunities on the counter-attack, making him a differential pick. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 18): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Players to Avoid

Congo DR Defenders (excluding Mbemba/Wan-Bissaka): While Chancel Mbemba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are key, the rest of the Congo DR defence might struggle against Portugal's prolific attack, making clean sheet points unlikely.

Older Forwards (Portugal's Bench): Players like Gonçalo Ramos or João Félix might see limited minutes if Ronaldo starts and performs well, reducing their fantasy impact.

Portugal enters this fixture as the overwhelming favourite. Their attacking talent and solid defensive unit should see them dominate proceedings against Congo DR. While the Leopards will fight hard, Portugal's quality is expected to shine through, making their key players essential for any fantasy lineup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).