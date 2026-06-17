Portugal vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is set to deliver an intriguing encounter as European giants Portugal face off against Congo DR. The highly anticipated match, part of Group K, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, with a kick-off at 10:30 PM IST. Football fans will be eager to watch the action unfold at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, marking a significant opening fixture for both nations. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?.

Polymarket Prediction Analysis

According to the latest data from Polymarket prediction markets, Portugal is overwhelmingly favored to secure three points in their opening match. The market reflects a strong belief in Portugal's ability to win, with significantly lower probabilities assigned to a draw or a surprise victory for Congo DR.

Here’s a breakdown of the Polymarket probabilities:

Portugal Win: 77%

Draw: 17%

Congo DR Win: 9%

These probabilities suggest that traders on Polymarket view Portugal as the dominant force in this fixture, with a 77% chance of taking all three points. A draw is considered a less likely outcome at 17%, while a win for Congo DR is seen as the least probable scenario at just 9%.

Match Context and Team Form

Portugal, currently ranked 5th by FIFA, enters the tournament as one of the genuine contenders for the title, boasting a star-studded squad rich in quality, particularly in midfield. Their qualification campaign was prolific, highlighting their attacking prowess. This match represents a crucial opportunity for Roberto Martínez's side to lay down a statement of intent in Group K.

Congo DR, ranked 46th globally by FIFA, makes their return to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974, having qualified via the inter-confederation playoff. While they are not expected to pose significant issues for Portugal, recent World Cup results, such as the goalless draw between Spain and Cabo Verde, have underscored the potential for African sides to spring surprises through resilient displays. Congo DR's strength lies in their defense, having allowed zero goals in three of their last four matches. This will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between these two nations. Portugal vs Congo DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K Match.

The market sentiment aligns with Portugal's strong historical performance and the depth of talent available to them. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, is set to feature in his record sixth World Cup appearance, adding another layer of intrigue to Portugal's campaign.

In conclusion, while the FIFA World Cup is renowned for its upsets, Polymarket prediction markets indicate a clear favourite in Portugal for their opening Group K fixture against Congo DR. The high win probability for Portugal reflects their formidable squad and strong form leading into the tournament, setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a commanding performance from the European powerhouse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).