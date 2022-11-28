Portugal had a winning start their campaign in the FIFA World cup 2022 but had moments of scare as well. They will surely ensure no mistakes come in their way of qualification to the Round of 16 as they face Uruguay at the iconic Lusail Stadium on November 29, 2022 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Live streaming details, scroll down below. Portugal vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POR vs URU on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India

Portugal had a good start to the competition. Cristiano Ronaldo opened his goal tally with a penalty and was followed by goals from Joao Felix and Raphael Leao. But soon after they committed some major mistakes and conceded two goals. A big mistake by goalkeeper Diogo Costa could have cost them two points. Being a team full of world-class talents, Portugal will look forward to being more focused and clinical in this game. Unfortunately, Danilo Pereira is all set to miss the game with a rib injury. Cristiano Ronaldo Used All his Experience to Win the Penalty; That’s Good Play, Says Wayne Rooney

On the other hand, Uruguay failed to register zero shots on target against South Korea. Key players like Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez showed glimpses of good performance in their first game but against a heavy-weight opposition like Portugal, they have to be on their toes and deliver on the big stage. A win in this game can give Uruguay a high chance of qualifying for the Round of 16.