Brentford (U.K), Jan 1: Placed 10th in the table following a win and draw as Premier League action resumed after the World Cup, Brentford FC has recalled two of their on-loan players as they plan to make a push to move up the standings in the remaining part of the league. Brentford have called back from a loan spell centre-back Mads Bech and Fin Stevens from their year-long loan spells -- Bech from OSG Nice in France and Stevens from Championship side Swansea City, the club announced on Sunday.

Though the two youngsters may not be fielded in Monday's match against Liverpool FC, the fact that Brentford made this announcement on the first day of the start of the transfer window

Mads Bech has been recalled to Brentford from his loan spell with OGC Nice.

The 23-year-old joined the Ligue 1 outfit on a season-long loan in September but failed to make a competitive appearance for Lucien Favre's side. The centre-back was named in the matchday squad for all six of Nice's Europa Conference League games, which saw them top their group, as well as four Ligue 1 fixtures, Brentford said in a statement on their website.

Before heading to France, Bech made three Premier League appearances off the bench for Thomas Frank's Bees in August as well as a goalscoring start against Colchester United in an EFL Cup second-round victory.

Stevens, the Wales under-21 international, had joined Swansea on a season-long loan in September and went on to feature five times off the bench for Russell Martin's side. Stevens was also named in the matchday squad for a further six Championship fixtures.

The 19-year-old Stevens has played 10 times for Brentford since joining, initially as a B-team player in July 2020.

After making his senior debut in a Carabao Cup win over Fulham in October 2020, Stevens spent the majority of the season around the first-team squad. He made his league bow against Preston North End in April 2021 and finished the season with five appearances to his name, two coming in the Championship.

He has also played 10 times for Wales under-21s since making his debut as a 17-year-old.

