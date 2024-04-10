French giants Paris Saint-Germaine will be hosting FC Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final leg 1 on April 11. The Kylian Mbappe starrer PSG are currently placed in the top spot of the Ligue 1-points table and played a 1-1 draw against Clermont Foot in their last match. FC Barcelona on the other hand are in second place in the La Liga 2023-24 points table and are undefeated in the last five games. Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Angry in Post-Match Interview Over Controversial Penalty Decision in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal First Leg Clash Against Arsenal Says, ‘It Was A Huge Decision Against Us’

FC Barcelona were able to defeat Lal Palmas in their last La Liga 2024 match by 1-0 and would look forward to continuing the momentum. PSG have a pretty decent record when it comes to playing at the Parc des Princes, but FCB would be surely a very tough opponent to beat.

Looking at the head-to-head record between both the teams in the UEFA Champions League then the record stands even. In the 12 matches played, PSG and FC Barcelona have ended up winning four games each whereas four games have ended up in draws.

When is PSG vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Paris Saint-Germaine will host FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 11. The UCL quarterfinal first-leg match will be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the PSG vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Paris Saint-Germaine and Atletico Madrid on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For online PSG vs FC Barcelona live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs FC Barcelona match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

