Paris Saint Germain are running away with the title in Ligue1 as they currently hold an eight-point lead over second placed Nice. The French giants face LOSC Lille at home next, where they will be looking to maintain their winning run. The Team defeated Brest in the French Cup in their last game and prior to that secure a victory over Starsbourg in a keenly fought contest. Despite losing a few key players in the last few windows, the team has done well to maintain their strong grip in domestic competitions. Opponents LOSC Lille are fourth in the standings and they are a side that can defeat anyone on their day. They are without a defeat in their last three matches which bodes well for their confidence. PSG versus LOSC Lille starts at 1:30 AM IST. Al-Hilal Fan Throws Water at Cristiano Ronaldo During Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Layvin Kurzawa, Milan Skriniar, and Sergio Rico are the players missing out for PSG due to injuries. Lee Kang-in has returned to training following his participation in the Asian Cup. Marquinhos and Danilo Pereira will form the center-back pairing with Bryan Luiz as the central defensive midfielder. Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery are the two attack minded midfielders in the playing eleven. The mercurial Kylian Mbappe will look to add to his goal tally this evening.

Bafode Diakate, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Cavaleiro are the players missing out for the visitors. Jonathan David plays the lone forward role with Yusuf Yazici behind him as the playmaker. Remy Cabella and Edon Zhegrova will occupy their slot on the wings. Ayyouab Bouaddi is back from suspension and will likely start on the bench.

When is Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

LOSC Lille will take on PSG in Ligue 1 2023-24 match on Sunday, February 11. PSG vs LOSC Lille has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France. Viral Video Shows Voting Slips Issued on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's Names in Pakistan Election 2024.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs LOSC Lille, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the Ligue 1 2023-24 season. In India, fans are likely to get the live telecast of PSG vs LOSC Lille on Sports18 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs LOSC Lille, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs LOSC Lille football match on the JioCinema app and website. PSG are on a different level in comparison to LOSC Lille and should secure an easy win here.

